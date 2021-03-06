Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 208,879 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,879 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $153,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,728,000 after acquiring an additional 781,850 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

NYSE:WFC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

