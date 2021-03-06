Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 7,893 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Novartis worth $148,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

