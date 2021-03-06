Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,646 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Suncor Energy worth $93,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

