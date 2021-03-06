Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,304 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Chewy worth $133,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $82.87 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

