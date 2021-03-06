Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,455 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $104,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 253,869 shares of company stock worth $22,899,299 in the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

