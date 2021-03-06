Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $128.91 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 193,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $128,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $362.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

