Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $140.86 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 135,940 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.21% of Performance Food Group worth $140,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $55.92 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

