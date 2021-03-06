Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.26% of Bandwidth worth $124,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND opened at $125.10 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.