Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $90.97 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,972,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

