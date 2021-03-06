Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 893,747 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 893,747 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $112,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

