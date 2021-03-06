Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 125,662 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.62% of Pentair worth $142,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE:PNR opened at $57.68 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

