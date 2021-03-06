Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 173,544 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,544 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $86,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

