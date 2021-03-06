Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 34,756 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,756 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 5.26% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $149,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,762,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,350,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

