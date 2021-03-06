ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 28,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $30.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

