Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 28th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.