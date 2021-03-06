CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,992.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,992.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018700 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,595,860 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

