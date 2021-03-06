Cloudbric Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $88,878.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.00762718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00043600 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

