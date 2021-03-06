CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.87. CME Group posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of CME opened at $213.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.98. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 352,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 82,270 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $633,046,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.