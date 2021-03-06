Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $190,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $271.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $289.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

