Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the January 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 496,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 401,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $212,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,941,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 646,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,439. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

