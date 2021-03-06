Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 5,674,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

