Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

