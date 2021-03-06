Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 232,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $50,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 811,776 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,374 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

