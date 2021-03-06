Coin Artist Tops 24 Hour Volume of $409,517.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $409,517.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 137.9% higher against the US dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.70 or 0.00776181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00030638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

