CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $1.38 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.76 or 0.00764159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043455 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.