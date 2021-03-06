Coinlancer (CL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $195,022.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $195,022.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00752528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

