Coinlancer (CL) One Day Volume Tops $204,698.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $204,698.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

