CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $44.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006476 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005844 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000067 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

