Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,904,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,482,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 1,898,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

