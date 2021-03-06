Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNAF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

