Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of Commvault Systems worth $139,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.