Comparing CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 23.16% 9.63% 1.13% CVB Financial 36.90% 9.06% 1.41%

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and CVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $265.95 million 2.95 $73.61 million $5.14 11.04 CVB Financial $516.89 million 5.99 $207.83 million $1.48 15.39

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Southern Bancorp and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVB Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.30%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and related services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 97 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and 6 commercial and 1 mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Omaha, Nebraska, as well as Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

