Comparing RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) & First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Acceptance alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 1 3 2 0 2.17

RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $186.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.20 $15.36 million N/A N/A RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 1.98 $748.80 million $9.13 18.00

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86% RenaissanceRe 12.46% 2.44% 0.51%

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.