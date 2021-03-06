Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $19,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $65.36 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.