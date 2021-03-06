Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,368 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

