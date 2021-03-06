Conceal (CCX) Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $21,005.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,432.98 or 1.00094593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.58 or 0.01022136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00428708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00308737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00080153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,600,413 coins and its circulating supply is 10,215,308 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

