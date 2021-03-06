Connect Coin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $37,190.60 and $1.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

