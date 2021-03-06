Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Hits $37.47 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $37.47 million and $736,661.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00752528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

