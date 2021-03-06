Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 4.31% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MCF opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.