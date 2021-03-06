ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $2.37 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

