Contentos (COS) Market Cap Tops $50.19 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $50.19 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.06 or 0.00757733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043190 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,870,374,307 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

