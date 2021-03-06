Contentos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.91 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $49.99 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.49 or 0.00767435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00043059 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,874,307 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

