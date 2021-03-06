ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Update

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 28th total of 9,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,747.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.