CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and $105,168.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

