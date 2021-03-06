Contrasting First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.82 $33.35 million N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.69 $9.46 million $0.96 11.88

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19% Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Savings Financial Group and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, corporate debt and asset based securities, trust preferred securities, and mortgage-backed securities. The company operates through a network of 28 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

