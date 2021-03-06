Contrasting Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Li Auto and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 8 1 2.91 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 4 0 2.80

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $40.63, suggesting a potential upside of 80.91%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,809.43% -61.89% -50.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $41.88 million 481.37 -$359.16 million N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $580,000.00 711.49 -$23.17 million ($0.64) -7.89

Electrameccanica Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Summary

Li Auto beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

