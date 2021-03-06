Contrasting MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -118.04% 11.32% 3.11% Highlands REIT -58.90% -6.07% -4.43%

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 15.95, indicating that its stock price is 1,495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MFA Financial and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MFA Financial and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $581.73 million 3.14 $378.12 million $0.77 5.25 Highlands REIT $37.35 million 3.50 $4.85 million N/A N/A

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Highlands REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

