Contrasting Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sow Good and Advantage Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 33.86 $4.13 million N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.83 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sow Good and Advantage Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 8 0 2.80

Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $3.47, suggesting a potential upside of 71.89%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

