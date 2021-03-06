CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 708,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CORR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

