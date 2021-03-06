CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,102 shares of company stock worth $2,300,776. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

